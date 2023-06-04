The senior class of Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA), Ohio’s largest and most prestigious K-12 public charter school, is celebrating the end of their high school careers with an in-person commencement ceremony. The ceremony will be held on June 4th at 1:00 p.m. in Columbus.

“Our students have worked hard to reach this milestone in their academic careers, and we are excited to see what they will do next,” said Dr. Kristin Stewart, executive director of OHVA. “This graduation is recognition for their commitment and tenacity. We celebrate our students’ many accomplishments during their time at OHVA and look forward to seeing them continue to shine as they enter the next chapter of their lives.”

The Class of 2023 includes close to 1,000 graduates. In total, this year’s graduates have earned more than $2.5 million in scholarship awards, with more than 200 students earning a GPA of a 3.5 or higher. OHVA also celebrates 11 students who are graduating with an associate degree or the equivalent hours through the College Credit Plus program.

Tabatha Toppins, this year’s valedictorian, will be attending Ursuline College in Pepper Pike, OH on a full scholarship. She is planning to earn a degree in Art Therapy and Psychology. Dante Popivker, this year’s salutatorian, will be attending Cleveland State University and plans to pursue a degree in Psychology. Both students will be speaking to the Class of 2023 on June 4th and are graduating with GPAs higher than 4.6.

OHVA students enroll in online school for a number of reasons, some are looking for a safe learning environment, some need the flexibility to support athletic or extracurricular pursuits, or some may have special medical challenges that prevent them from attending a traditional in-person school.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Ohio Virtual Academy 2023 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: June 4, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: Celeste Center, Columbus Ohio

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Dakota King-White, Ph.D Associate Professor, Cleveland State University

About Ohio Virtual Academy

Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA) is an accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools (OCCS) that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the Ohio public school system, OHVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about OHVA, visit ohva.k12.com and follow on Facebook.

