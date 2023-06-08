CBRE Group, Inc. ( NYSE:CBRE, Financial) has been named to Forbes’ inaugural Net-Zero+Leaders list. CBRE was the highest-ranked commercial real estate services company.

Forbes identified 100 U.S. companies that “are best positioned to reduce their greenhouse-gas emissions and transition to a low-carbon economy by 2050.” The ranking considered a wide range of factors such as the robustness of a company's climate governance, strategy and risk management, as well as an assessment of how each company’s financial position and competitive strength can overcome industry challenges and economic downturns.

Forbes’ Net Zero Leaders list was created using data from research firms Sustainalytics and Morningstar. It evaluated U.S. public companies with at least $1 billion in revenue.

“We are proud to help point the way to Net Zero in the commercial real estate sector,” said Rob Bernard, CBRE’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “CBRE is driving measurable progress in lowering energy consumption in our own operations as well as the more than 7 billion square feet we manage for our clients globally. We also see significant opportunities to reduce the environmental impact of our supply chain and help to build out EV charging infrastructure.”

CBRE has disclosed several milestones and strategic objectives required to achieve its net zero goal:

68% reduction in absolute emissions for corporate operations by 2035

79% per square foot reduction for buildings managed for occupier clients by 2035

67% per square foot reduction for buildings managed for landlord and building owner clients by 2035

100% renewable energy for corporate operations by the end of 2025

100% vehicle fleet electrification by the end of 2035

These and other CBRE commitments are highlighted in its Corporate+Responsibility+Report, published in late May.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. ( NYSE:CBRE, Financial), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2022 revenue). The company has approximately 115,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

