SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether DZS Inc. ( DZSI), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What if I purchased DZS common stock? If you purchased DZS common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/DZSInc

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at [email protected] or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On June 1, 2023, DZS announced that it will restate its financial statements for the first quarter of 2023, which ended March 31, 2023. The restatement relates to the timing of revenue recognition concerning two customer projects. Following this news, DZS stock price dropped as much as 30% in pre-market trading on June 1, 2023.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or [email protected] .