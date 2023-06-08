Marian+University+Preparatory+School (MU Prep) has announced a significant national expansion. The online faith-based school is now enrolling students in grades kindergarten through 10 in 31 additional states and Washington, D.C.

“Marian University has always been a leader in education innovation,” said Kenith Britt, Ph.D., chief operating officer and chancellor of Marian University Indianapolis. “With the launch of MU Prep last year, we were able to tap into decades of experience preparing transformative leaders in service to the world and provide Indiana students an opportunity to jumpstart their future. Now in year two, students in over half the country will be able to do the same.”

Launched in 2022 by Marian University in partnership with online curriculum provider K12, MU Prep is a private, faith-focused virtual/hybrid school that originally served Indiana students in grades 6-8. Now, students in kindergarten through tenth grade can enroll in MU Prep’s virtual program in 31 states plus Washington, D.C. MU Prep will continue to grow, adding 11th grade in the 2024-25 school year and 12th grade the following year.

The MU Prep hybrid program will continue to be offered in Indianapolis to Indiana students in sixth through tenth grades.

In addition to being one of the few faith-based online schools that teach a Catholic curriculum, MU Prep also provides students curriculum and classes focused specifically on higher education and career readiness, as early as the sixth grade.

“MU Prep is designed to empower families to tailor their child’s education to their individual needs,” said Dr. Elisha Schlabach, Marian University Preparatory School Head of School. “Whether you are a full-time virtual student or join us in-person throughout the week, every student is a part of our faith-focused school community and has access to high-quality classes led by engaging teachers.”

In Indiana, MU Prep hybrid students spend two days a week on Marian University’s campus in Indianapolis participating in hands-on learning, in addition to their online classes. To enrich their educational experience, hybrid students often spend time outside the classroom, participating in faith-based activities and service projects, exploring the Nina Mason Pulliam EcoLab, touring the Indiana Statehouse and more.

“MU Prep has been an enriching and positive experience for my daughter,” said Rebecca Silins, parent of an MU Prep student. “The flexibility of a virtual education, combined with the program’s faith-based curriculum and academic rigor, makes it the perfect fit for our family.”

MU Prep is now enrolling K-10 students for the 2023-24 school year, and there is an early enrollment discount through June 30. Qualifying Indiana families can receive financial aid through the Indiana Choice Scholarship program. Visit muprep.k12.com for more information and to enroll.

About Marian University

Founded in 1937, %3Ci%3EMarian+University%3C%2Fi%3E is the only Catholic university in Indianapolis and central Indiana, serving more than 5,600 students, including 4,400 undergraduate and 1,200 graduate students, earning degrees in the arts, business, education, engineering, math, medicine, nursing, ministry, and the natural and physical sciences. The university's high-impact, experiential curriculum provides hands-on, collaborative learning opportunities. Marian University has earned the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education as a national doctoral/professional university. In 2013, Marian University established its College of Osteopathic Medicine, the first new school of medicine in Indiana in more than 100 years, and in 2022, Marian welcomed its first students to the new E. S. Witchger School of Engineering as part of the university’s continuing efforts to graduate students that help meet the Midwest’s growing STEM workforce needs. The university also provides undergraduate nursing education at Marian University’s Ancilla College in Plymouth, Indiana. Marian's national champion varsity athletic programs include the 2012 and 2015 NAIA Football Championship, the 2016 and 2017 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship, the 2019 NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship, various track and field events, and nearly 50 USA Cycling national championships. Follow Marian University on %3Ci%3EFacebook%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EInstagram%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3ELinkedIn%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3ETikTok%3C%2Fi%3E and %3Ci%3ETwitter%3C%2Fi%3E.

About K12, a Stride Company

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

