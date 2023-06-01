PR Newswire

LYSAKER, Norway, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David Torvik Tønne, CFO of Aker BP, has today purchased 4,000 shares in Aker BP ASA at an average price of NOK 242 per share. After this transaction, Mr. Tønne holds 22,935 shares in the company.

The notification form is attached and can be found here: AKRBP PDMR notification 2023-06-01.pdf

