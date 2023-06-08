ReNew Energy Global Plc ("ReNew") (NASDAQ: RNW, RNWWW), India's leading renewable energy company, today announced it will issue its fourth quarter (January-March) fiscal year 2023 earnings report after the close of the Nasdaq on June 6, 2023.

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss the earnings results at 8:30 AM ET (6:00 PM IST) on June 7, 2023. The conference call can be accessed live at https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fc752t5oc or by phone (toll-free) by dialing:

US/Canada: (+1) 855 881 1339

France: (+33) 0800 981 498

Germany: (+49) 0800 182 7617

Hong Kong: (+852) 800 966 806

India: (+91) 0008 0010 08443

Japan: (+81) 005 3116 1281

Singapore: (+65) 800 101 2785

Sweden: (+46) 020 791 959

UK: (+44) 0800 051 8245

Rest of the world: (+61) 7 3145 4010 (toll)

An audio replay will be available following the call on our investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.renewpower.in%2Fnews-events%2Fevents

About ReNew

ReNew is a leading decarbonisation solutions company listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW). ReNew’s clean energy portfolio of ~13.4 GWs on a gross basis as of December 31, 2022, is one of the largest globally. In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, we provide end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, value-added energy offerings through digitalisation, storage, and carbon markets that increasingly are integral to addressing climate change. For more information, visit renew.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

