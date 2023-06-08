Today, sweetgreen (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced that the company will present at the following investor conferences:

43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023. The fireside chat will be held at the Loews Hotel in Chicago on that day at 8:00am CT.

Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023. The fireside chat will be held virtually on that day at 4:30pm ET.

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available at investor.sweetgreen.com on the Events + Presentations page.

About sweetgreen: Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day their team members create plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. Sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience to meet their customers where they are. Sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. To learn more about sweetgreen and its menu, visit www.sweetgreen.com. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.

