Trulieve Continues Optimization Efforts with Closure of California Retail Location and Plan to Wind Down Massachusetts Operations

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 1, 2023

Steps taken as part of ongoing efforts to bolster business resilience

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced additional measures to preserve cash and improve financial performance. Since mid-2022, Trulieve has undertaken proactive steps to rationalize cash and margin dilutive assets and streamline operations while reallocating resources toward attractive markets with long-term growth potential. Measures taken to date include the closure of select California retail assets, exit of the Nevada wholesale market and idling of production capacity to match consumer demand across multiple markets.

Trulieve_Logo.jpg

Consistent with optimization efforts, Trulieve has elected to close the retail location in Grover Beach, California. This closure follows the exit of select California retail assets last year in Palm Springs and Venice. In addition, the Company has decided to wind down its operations in Massachusetts. Dispensaries located in Framingham, Northampton and Worcester will close on June 30, 2023. The Company expects to cease Massachusetts operations by the end of 2023.

"These difficult but necessary measures are part of ongoing efforts to bolster business resilience and our commitment to cash preservation as we continue to focus on our business strategy of going deep in our core markets and jettisoning non-contributive assets," said Chief Executive Officer, Kim Rivers. "We remain fully confident in our strategic position and the long term prospects for the industry."

Trulieve continues to evaluate the performance of assets and markets within the current macroeconomic environment and will take additional steps as needed to optimize the business. The Company is focused on cash preservation and cash generation while continuing to make targeted investments in retail expansion as well as advanced data and technology platforms to set the foundation for a future defined by integrated commerce.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
[email protected]

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland, Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL17219&sd=2023-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-continues-optimization-efforts-with-closure-of-california-retail-location-and-plan-to-wind-down-massachusetts-operations-301840123.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL17219&Transmission_Id=202306010925PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL17219&DateId=20230601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.