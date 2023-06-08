Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference, June 6, 2023, where the Company will conduct a presentation, fireside chat discussion and simultaneous webcast at 4:40 pm CT (5:40 pm ET); and

Wells Fargo 2023 Industrials Conference, June 14, 2023, where the Company will conduct a fireside chat discussion and simultaneous webcast at 11:00 am CT (12:00 pm ET).

A link to each webcast and a copy of the latest slide presentation are available in the Investor Relations section of Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com. A replay will be available for 90 days on the company’s website shortly after the completion of the discussion.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation ( NYSE:CW, Financial) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of approximately 8,100 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright, headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina, has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

