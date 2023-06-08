dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company") (TSX: DNTL), Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, announced today that senior management will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, June 8th, 2023, at 2:00 pm ET.

Interested parties can access the presentation by clicking on the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fjeff281%2Fdntl%2F1856140

The presentation will also be accessible by going to 'Events and Presentations' on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website here:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.investors.dentalcorp.ca%2Fsite%2Finvestor-events-presentations

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.ca

