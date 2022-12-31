Cadrenal Therapeutics to Participate in the 2023 BIO International Convention in Boston

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., June 1, 2023

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., (Cadrenal or the Company) (Nasdaq: CVKD) a biopharmaceutical company developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel oral and reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner) for certain rare medical conditions, announced today that the company will participate in investor and partnering meetings at the BIO International Convention being held June 5-8, 2023 in Boston.

CADRENAL_THERAPEUTICS_LOGO_Logo.jpg

During the convention, members of the Cadrenal management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies, showcasing the company's business and clinical development strategy, recent corporate achievements, and anticipated milestones.

"Our clinical development pipeline offers the potential to address the need for prevention of thrombotic and thromboembolic events (blood clots) that are not adequately addressed by current treatment options," said Quang Pham, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder of Cadrenal. "Patients with chronic kidney disease, blood clotting disorders, and those with implantable medical devices could benefit from a more stable and readily reversible anticoagulation agent. Our goal at Cadrenal is to maximize the value of our pipeline for patients. BIO International Convention provides an ideal venue for such conversations, and we look forward to actively engaging with biopharma representatives and investors in attendance."

Meetings with conference attendees can be scheduled through the BIO One-on-One Partnering system: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention/one-one-partneringtm, or by emailing Cadrenal's corporate contacts using the information provided at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include statements regarding the Company's clinical development pipeline offering the potential to address the need for the prevention of thrombotic and thromboembolic events (blood clots) that are not adequately addressed by current treatment options, patients with chronic kidney disease, blood clotting disorders and those with implantable medical devices benefitting from a more stable and readily reversible anticoagulant agent, maximizing the value of the Company's pipeline for patients and the Company actively engaging with biopharma and investors in attendance at the BIO International Convention. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the Company's ability to address the need for prevention of thrombotic and thromboembolic events (blood clots) that are not adequately addressed by current treatment options, maximize the value of its pipeline and obtain regulatory approval for the commercialization of tecarfarin or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, the Company's ability to complete its planned Phase 3 trial on time and achieve desired results and benefits as expected, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, Cadrenal Therapeutics specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ABOUT CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Cadrenal Therapeutics is developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel oral and reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner) with orphan drug and Fast Track designations for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism (blood clots) of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage kidney disease, or ESKD, and atrial fibrillation. Tecarfarin is specifically designed to leverage a different metabolism pathway than the oldest and most commonly prescribed Vitamin K antagonist (warfarin) used in the prevention of thrombosis. Tecarfarin has been evaluated in eleven (11) human clinical trials and more than 1,000 individuals. In Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 2/3 clinical trials, tecarfarin has generally been well-tolerated in both healthy adult subjects and patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). For more information, please visit: www.cadrenal.com.

For more information, please contact:

Cadrenal Therapeutics:
Matthew Szot, CFO
858-337-0766
[email protected]

Investors:
Lytham Partners, LLC
Robert Blum, Managing Partner
602-889-9700
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA15917&sd=2023-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cadrenal-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-2023-bio-international-convention-in-boston-301839314.html

SOURCE Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA15917&Transmission_Id=202306010900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA15917&DateId=20230601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.