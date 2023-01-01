KAYAK Launches New Trip Planning Secret Weapon: Best Time to Travel Tool

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STAMFORD, Conn., June 1, 2023

Know where to go but don't know when? KAYAK can help

STAMFORD, Conn., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer travel season is here and despite price hikes (*flight prices are +35% year over year, according to KAYAK search data) and economic headwinds, people are continuing to prioritize travel with searches on KAYAK + 20% vs. last year. To help travelers continue to navigate some of the sticker shock, KAYAK, the world's leading travel search engine, is launching a new "Best Time to Travel tool" as THE place to start your trip planning, uncovering optimal times of the year to fly and when to book by for a great price and trip experience.

KAYAK_LOGO_RGB_wRegistration_Logo.jpg

With over 280,000 routes to choose from, KAYAK's Best Time to Travel tool incorporates predictive data from KAYAK's billions of travel queries to forecast future flight and hotel prices so travelers can easily compare pricing against weather and seasonality information to determine the best time to travel for their next trip. Let's give it a whirl.

Step 1: Enter your destination - learn the best month to go
Plug in your home airport, final destination and choose from KAYAK's most popular trip lengths (i.e. are you traveling for 4, 7 or 14 days). KAYAK will return the best month to visit based on a number of factors including price, crowds and weather. For example, October is the best month for New Yorkers to visit Barcelona (one of KAYAK's most popular summer travel destinations) for low flight prices, good weather and fewer crowds.

Travelers can also view a breakdown of the average, minimum and maximum flight prices for every month of the year. Continuing with our theme, flight prices to Barcelona are generally highest during the summer months (May through August) and cheapest during the shoulder season months like October and November.

Step 2: Narrow down your travel dates
You've nailed down which month to go, now it's time to figure out which days to fly for less. KAYAK's calendar view provides a yearly overview of how flight prices change depending on the dates you choose. For a 7-day trip to Barcelona, leaving on October 30 and returning November 5 will be your best bet.

Step 3: Time your booking window to maximize savings
Once you know where and when you're going, it's time to figure out when to book. And guess what? KAYAK's new tool has you covered here too. Recommended dates from KAYAK will automatically populate and the tool will advise you on the best day to book both your flight and hotel before prices start to rise. For a 7-day trip to Barcelona, KAYAK recommends booking your flight by August 16 and your hotel no later than one week before.

Not ready to book? No problem. Add a Price Alert so you know exactly when prices will rise and fall for the flight or hotel you want.

"By adding data points like projected crowds and weather forecasts into the trip planning process, travelers can make more informed decisions about where to go and when while also anticipating the associated costs," said Matt Clarke, VP of North America Marketing. "We've all asked ourselves 'Do I book now before prices go up, or wait to see if they go down?' With the launch of KAYAK's Best Time to Travel tool you are no longer left guessing, we're using our data to give travelers the information they need to make decisive actions and ultimately simplify the planning process for everyone."

About KAYAK
KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation packages. We also support business travelers with KAYAK for Business, our free corporate travel solution, and are transforming the in-travel experience with our app and new hotel and accommodation software. For more information, visit www.KAYAK.com.

Data Methodology
*KAYAK considered round trip, economy flight searches between 1/1/2023-3/31/2023 for travel dates 5/26/2023 - 9/5/2023. For YoY comparison, the same search and travel dates were used in 2022. For Yo4Y comparison, the same search and travel dates were used in 2019. Prices are on average and are subject to change.

Media Contact:
Cara Johnson
Public Relations Manager
KAYAK
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA16613&sd=2023-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kayak-launches-new-trip-planning-secret-weapon-best-time-to-travel-tool-301839824.html

SOURCE KAYAK

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA16613&Transmission_Id=202306010900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA16613&DateId=20230601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.