May Total Sales Increased 18%; May Retail Sales Up 8%

Green Car Sales Climb; Represent 19% of Retail Sales Up 93%

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total May sales of 70,001 units, an 18% increase compared with May 2022. Hyundai set best-ever total sales in May for Elantra HEV (+152%), Elantra N (+70%), IONIQ 5 (+28%), Santa Fe HEV (+266%), Tucson PHEV (+206%), Tucson HEV (+95%) and Santa Cruz (+12%). Hyundai fleet sales were 5,931 and represented 8.5% of total volume for the month.

"Hyundai's eco-friendly sales performed exceptionally well in May, contributing significantly to our strong retail and total sales results," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Our commitment to delivering an outstanding buying experience remains our main focus, guided by exceptional products and retail partners."

May Retail Highlights

Hyundai sold 64,070 retail units in May, an 8%year-over-year increase from May 2022. Hyundai set best-ever retail sales in May for Elantra HEV, Elantra N, IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV and Santa Cruz. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle sales of 12,097 represented 19% of retail and a 93% year-over-year increase.

May Total Sales Summary



May-23 May-22 % Chg 2023

YTD 2022

YTD % Chg Hyundai 70,001 59,432 +18 % 325,261 280,776 +16 %



May Product and Corporate Activities

Hyundai Palisade Awarded 2023 Wards 10 Best Interiors and UX: The Hyundai Palisade has been named a Wards 10 Best Interiors and UX winner for a second time.

The Hyundai Palisade has been named a Wards 10 Best Interiors and UX winner for a second time. Hyundai Sponsors Seventh Annual National Salute to America's Heroes at Memorial Day Weekend Event: Hyundai returned to Miami Beach for the seventh year as title sponsor to pay tribute and honor military and first responders .

Hyundai returned to for the seventh year as title sponsor to pay tribute and honor military and first responders Hyundai Double Podiums at the Prestigious 24 Hours of the Nürburgring: Hyundai finished the 51 st ADAC TotalEnergies 24h Nürburgring with a win and second place.

Hyundai finished the 51 ADAC TotalEnergies 24h Nürburgring with a win and second place. Hyundai Motor and Sony Pictures Team Up for the Third Time with 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse': Hyundai Motor Company and Sony Pictures are joining forces this summer on "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Hyundai Motor Company and Sony Pictures are joining forces this summer on "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Hyundai Victorious at Home Event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca: Hyundai Motor America took the checkered flag to win the 2023 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120 in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge (IMPC).

Hyundai Motor America took the checkered flag to win the 2023 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120 in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge (IMPC). Hyundai's Multicultural Marketing Campaigns: Hyundai's IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 launched with a new multicultural campaign, "Choose Yours," through Culture Brands and a new Spanish-language campaign through Lopez Negrete .

Hyundai's IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 launched with a new multicultural campaign, "Choose Yours," through Culture Brands and a new Spanish-language campaign through . Hyundai Motor America Resolves Consumer Litigation in Response to Vehicle Thefts: Hyundai Motor America announced an agreement to resolve class action litigation with owners of certain Hyundai vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles May-23 May-22 % Chg 2023

YTD 2022

YTD % Chg Accent 0 1,273 0 % 30 5,342 -99 % Elantra 15,605 7,731 +102 % 61,314 40,472 +51 % Ioniq 0 14 0 % 0 3,662 0 % Ioniq 5 2,446 1,918 +28 % 10,505 10,839 -3 % Ioniq 6 971 0 0 % 2,083 0 0 % Kona 5,613 5,665 -1 % 31,664 26,686 +19 % Nexo 16 9 +78 % 97 222 -56 % Palisade 7,013 7,395 -5 % 33,574 36,771 -9 % Santa Cruz 3,526 3,151 +12 % 16,423 14,701 +12 % Santa Fe 10,039 10,548 -5 % 49,518 47,204 +5 % Sonata 4,321 5,053 -14 % 23,500 14,859 +58 % Tucson 18,038 14,152 +27 % 82,883 68,423 +21 % Veloster 0 191 0 % 6 932 -99 % Venue 2,413 2,332 +3 % 13,664 10,663 +28 %



Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

