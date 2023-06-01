Creatd ($VOCL) Invites Investors and Creators to Twitter Space for an Open Town Hall

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023

  • Prioritizing open communication and transparency, Creatd ($VOCL) takes an innovative step by inviting its investors and creators to an exclusive Twitter Space town hall.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. $VOCL; (Upstream: VOCL) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal, announces its hosting of an exclusive Twitter Space town hall today at 4:15 pm EST. This Twitter Space aims to foster engaging conversation with investors as well as the creators on the platform who have made Vocal their homebase for creative endeavors.

Having achieved noteworthy milestones and accomplishments in recent months, Creatd ($VOCL) places great importance on strengthening communication channels with its investors, particularly as they have often become members of the Vocal community as well. The Company has recognized that creators have taken more interest in an understanding of the underlying publicly traded stock (OTCQB: VOCL). By utilizing an open forum such as Twitter Space, the Company hopes to cultivate a deeper understanding of Creatd's operations and long-term vision.

Members of Creatd's management team will be present during the Twitter Space to address investor and creator inquiries. Attendees will have the ability to submit real-time questions and engage directly with management.

Commented Chairman & CEO Jeremy Frommer, "We extend the invitation to shareholders, analysts, and the general public to join the Twitter Space town hall to better understand the Company's trajectory, strategic direction, and future prospects. While utilizing Twitter Space as a communication channel for a public company is a newer concept, I believe that all CEOs of small and microcap stocks in particular will see the need to communicate with shareholders through an omnichannel approach. Twitter is a part of that strategy, as is Creatd's own flagship product, Vocal."

For seamless access to the Twitter Space event, we warmly invite interested parties to either follow the official Creatd Twitter account at @wearecreatd or directly enter the event by clicking on the following link:Twitter Space Event.

About Creatd, Inc.

Creatd, Inc. $VOCL; (Upstream: VOCL) is the parent company of Vocal, a creator-centric SaaS platform. Vocal provides creators of all shapes and sizes, from bloggers to podcasters, photographers to musicians, and beyond, with cutting-edge software tools and technology to monetize their content. Headquartered in New York City, Creatd's flagship platform is designed to foster creativity, collaboration, and rewarding experiences for creators and their audiences.

For more information, visit:

Creatd: https://creatd.com;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media

favicon.png?sn=NY16620&sd=2023-06-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatd-vocl-invites-investors-and-creators-to-twitter-space-for-an-open-town-hall-301839952.html

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY16620&Transmission_Id=202306010900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY16620&DateId=20230601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.