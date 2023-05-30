On May 30, 2023, Yat Lam, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd ( CRDO, Financial), sold 323,292 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of insider selling activity, with Yat Lam having sold a total of 1,104,651 shares over the past year and purchasing none. The recent sale has raised questions about the company's performance and the relationship between insider transactions and stock price.

Who is Yat Lam?

Yat Lam is the COO of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, a leading provider of high-performance, mixed-signal semiconductor solutions for the data center, enterprise networking, and high-performance computing markets. Lam has played a crucial role in the company's growth and development, overseeing its operations and ensuring the delivery of innovative products and services to customers worldwide.

About Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a global technology company that specializes in the design, development, and sale of high-performance, mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company's products are used in various applications, including data center, enterprise networking, and high-performance computing markets. Credo's innovative solutions enable customers to meet the growing demands for increased bandwidth, lower power consumption, and improved signal integrity.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd reveals a trend of insider selling over the past year. There have been no insider buys during this period, while there have been 50 insider sells. This trend may raise concerns among investors about the company's future prospects and the insiders' confidence in its performance.

Valuation

On the day of Yat Lam's recent sale, shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd were trading at $13.66 apiece, giving the stock a market capitalization of $2,056.166 million. This valuation is an important factor for investors to consider when analyzing the company's performance and potential growth.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that takes into account the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By examining these factors, investors can gain a better understanding of the company's true value and make more informed decisions about whether to buy or sell shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 323,292 shares by COO Yat Lam has brought attention to the insider selling activity at Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. With no insider buys over the past year and a total of 50 insider sells, investors may be concerned about the company's future prospects and the insiders' confidence in its performance. By analyzing the company's valuation and insider trends, investors can make more informed decisions about whether to buy or sell shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd.