Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is pleased to announce the third annual IT Superhero Awards. The awards program recognizes IT professionals, nominated by their colleagues, for going above and beyond the call of duty to save the day for their team.

The IT Superhero Awards program is open to IT professionals from organizations of all sizes and industries, spanning startups to large enterprises across all vertical markets. Category winners will be announced at the first Connection Technology Summit in Orlando, FL on September 14, 2023 and the Ultimate IT Superhero will be announced at the second Summit in Las Vegas, NV on October 19, 2023. Nominations+are+due+by+August+18%2C+2023.

Jamal Khan, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer at Connection said, “It’s a privilege to be able to shine a spotlight on the IT professionals who work behind the scenes to move their organizations forward and accelerate change. As our IT Superhero Awards program returns for its third year, the value of innovative, purpose-driven IT Departments—and the professionals who keep them going—has never been more evident. Connection is proud to recognize the contributions of IT Superheroes everywhere who enable cloud-powered productivity, defend end users and devices against ever-increasing cyberattacks, and deliver cost savings and a competitive advantage to their teams.”

Saluting the diverse and unique abilities of technology professionals, the IT Superhero Awards honor winners across 5 categories:

Best Team Leader (Leads to success, inspires others to greatness)

Best Rookie (A fresh IT pro who performs like a seasoned pro)

Best Catch (Made an amazing save, big or small, that averted disaster)

Best Superpower (Capable of performing astonishing feats, no matter the deadline)

Most Unshakeable (Always calm, patient, and focused in the face of IT chaos)

A grand-prize winner, chosen from the 5 category winners, will be named the Ultimate IT Superhero.

At the presentation of last year’s awards, Patrick McGee—who was named the 2022 Ultimate IT Superhero—said, “It’s an incredible honor to be nominated by my team for this award. I’m completely humbled. I think their response to the IT Superheroes Awards program speaks volumes about the culture of our team—always positive, supportive, and looking for ways to lift others up. They’re the true superheroes. Without their dedication and hard work, we wouldn’t get anything done!”

Nominations for the 2023 IT Superhero Awards must be submitted by August 18, 2023. All winners will receive complimentary travel and full event admission to the Connection Technology Summit in Las Vegas, NV. To learn more about the awards program or to nominate deserving IT professionals, visit www.connection.com%2FITsuperheroawards

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http%3A%2F%2Fir.connection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com%2Fenterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com%2Fpublicsector.

