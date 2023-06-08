Maryvit Education Center Using PowerSchool Personalized Learning Cloud to Support Teaching and Learning Infrastructure at New Campus

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced Maryvit+Education+Center (MEC) in Chonburi, Thailand has expanded its use of PowerSchool+Schoology+Learning, a key component of the PowerSchool+Personalized+Learning+Cloud, to support K-10 students at its new campus, which opened in May 2023. With MEC’s newest campus open for the 2023-24 school year, MEC teachers will have access to intuitive tools to improve student performance, collaboration, parental and family engagement, and standards tracking.

“PowerSchool Schoology Learning played a pivotal role in our operations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, so selecting the platform to support our new campus’ operations only made sense,” said Dr. Steven Kitikiatisak, President, Maryvit Education Center. “Schoology Learning and our PowerSchool support team have proven they can help us create better learning outcomes for our students and staff. We look forward to leveraging Schoology Learning at our newest campus in the upcoming academic year.”

Since its integration across the MEC network, Schoology Learning has helped its educators effectively manage course and material distribution. Notably, the platform helped MEC improve its hybrid learning infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers were able to leverage the learning management system to create digital learning curriculums and games that increased students’ participation while remote. More broadly, Schoology also helped MEC increase parent-teacher-student communications and overall visibility into students’ progress and learning.

Further, MEC teachers predominantly teach and create all their Schoology Learning content in Thai. They launched custom Schoology Learning user guides in Thai via a YouTube channel, to support students and their fellow educators.

Maryvit Education Center is a private Catholic school network located within the Chonburi Province of Thailand. MEC provides more than 10,000 students a Thai-focused learning curriculum with an added emphasis on English and Chinese studies. The school network operates across three different campuses within the cities of Pattaya, Sattahip, and Bowin, and opened a new campus in Nikhom Pattana, Rayong in May 2023.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

