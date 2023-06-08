Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today participation by executives at the following conferences:

Mark Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Inaugural Travel & Leisure Conference at 9:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 in New York, NY.

Joan Bottarini, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2023 Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in New York, NY.

All interested persons may listen to a webcast of the presentations, which may be accessed through the Company’s website at investors.hyatt.com. Replays will be available for 90 days.

