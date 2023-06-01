PR Newswire

Vitamin Angels & Walgreens set to increase access to prenatal vitamins for 50% of underserved pregnant people in the U.S. by 2024.

GOLETA, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin Angels and Walgreens have announced the expansion of their prenatal pilot program to nearly 400 Walgreens stores nationwide, including a direct ship option in certain markets. The program provides free prenatal vitamins and nutrition education materials to pregnant people in underserved communities through participating Walgreens pharmacies.

The prenatal vitamin pilot program originally launched in 2021 in select Walgreens stores across the South Side and West Side of Chicago and has reached over 1,200 pregnant people to date. The expansion will bring the program to 12 additional markets across the U.S., and will further test distribution methods to determine the most effective ways to reduce barriers to accessing prenatal vitamins for pregnant people in need.

"Health equity starts with access to essential nutrition, which is why we are thrilled to be expanding this innovative pilot program," said Colleen Delaney, PhD, RDN, Vitamin Angels Technical Director for U.S. Programs. "We are looking forward to reaching thousands more underserved pregnant people with the essential nutrients they need to have a healthy pregnancy."

Today, there are approximately 1 million underserved pregnant people in the U.S. with limited to no access to prenatal vitamins due to socioeconomic disparities including poverty, unemployment, lack of transportation, and inadequate access to health services. Through this pilot expansion as well as Walgreens' ongoing support of Vitamin Angels' domestic prenatal program, Walgreens and Vitamin Angels are set to meet 50% of this unmet need (500,000 underserved pregnant people) in the U.S. annually by 2024.

"This one-of-a-kind prenatal pilot demonstrates our strategy to reimagine local healthcare and wellbeing for all. We recognize the support our trusted pharmacy teams can provide for our patients experiencing health disparities. Likewise, we recognize the positive impact a cross-functional focus can have on advancing equitable care, and have created this pilot through the invested collaboration of teams across our merchandizing, operations, strategy, marketing, ESG, pharmacy and healthcare businesses," said Dana Erf Fortman, Walgreens Director of Health Equity. "Increasing access to prenatal nutrition and education in underserved communities is crucial, which is why we are committed to addressing maternal health disparities through our partnership with Vitamin Angels."

Since 2013, Walgreens has donated 1% of retail vitamin and supplement sales to Vitamin Angels. Their support was instrumental in building Vitamin Angels' domestic prenatal program, which reaches thousands of underserved pregnant people in need in all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico.

To learn more about the prenatal vitamin pilot program visit: https://vitaminangels.org/walgreens/.

ABOUT VITAMIN ANGELS

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a public health nonprofit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes in low-resource settings worldwide. We strengthen, extend, and amplify the impact of our partner organizations working to reach the most nutritionally vulnerable groups – pregnant women, infants, and young children – who are underserved by existing systems. We do this by delivering evidence-based interventions and offering technical assistance, including ongoing monitoring and evaluation, to ensure program quality, scale, and impact. Vitamin Angels works with over 1,200 local organizations, including governments, to reach more than 71 million women and children in about 65 countries annually. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit: www.vitaminangels.org.

ABOUT WALGREENS

Walgreens is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. WBA's purpose is to create more joyful lives through better health. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving nearly 10 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for the nation's underserved populations. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in communities nationwide.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitamin-angels-and-walgreens-announce-expansion-of-prenatal-pilot-program-to-12-additional-markets-nearly-400-walgreens-stores-nationwide-301836213.html

SOURCE Vitamin Angels