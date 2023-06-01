PR Newswire

SECAUCUS, N.J., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced that it is scheduled to speak at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference. Sam Samad, Executive Vice President and CFO will discuss recent market developments and trends as well as the company's performance and strategy. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live during the conference and will be available on the company's investor relations page which can be accessed at ir.QuestDiagnostics.com. The Q&A breakout session will not be webcast live but will be available as a replay. The archived presentation and Q&A breakout session will both be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available until July 4, 2023.

