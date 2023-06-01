PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlantic hurricane season begins Thursday, June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. Dominion Energy encourages everyone to use this opportunity to make sure they are prepared for the next storm, whenever it may come.

"When a major storm hits, we work hard to keep the lights on and restore them quickly when power goes out," said Jason Holland, Dominion Energy Virginia's Director of Electric Distribution Operations Centers and Emergency Preparedness. "Storm preparation is a year-round process for Dominion Energy. When one storm ends, we use lessons learned to prepare for the next one. We encourage all of our customers to get their homes ready as well."

Here's how you can prepare:

Know how to report an outage and track restoration .

There are three easy ways: 1) Dominion Energy mobile app; 2) Dominion Energy website; or 3) Call 866-DOM-HELP. If you haven't already, download the app before the storm comes.

. There are three easy ways: 1) Dominion Energy mobile app; 2) Dominion Energy website; or 3) Call 866-DOM-HELP. If you haven't already, download the app before the storm comes. Stay away from downed power lines.

If you see a power line low to or on the ground, please report it by calling 866-DOM-HELP and stay at least 30 feet away. The line could be energized and dangerous.

If you see a power line low to or on the ground, please report it by calling 866-DOM-HELP and stay at least 30 feet away. The line could be energized and dangerous. Charge your devices before the storm.

Fully charge your phone, computer and other electronic devices before a storm arrives. Consider purchasing portable batteries to extend the life of your devices.

Fully charge your phone, computer and other electronic devices before a storm arrives. Consider purchasing portable batteries to extend the life of your devices. Properly connect your generator.

If you have a generator, make sure it is fueled, tested, and properly connected before the storm arrives, and always operate it outdoors with good ventilation.

If you have a generator, make sure it is fueled, tested, and properly connected before the storm arrives, and always operate it outdoors with good ventilation. Prepare food, water and emergency supplies.

Before any storm, it's always good to have bottled water and non-perishable food on hand, as well as emergency supplies such as flashlights, batteries, first aid kits and medications.

For more information and hurricane preparedness tips, please visit www.dominionenergy.com/our-stories/hurricane-preparedness.To report an outage, please go to www.dominionenergy.com/virginia/report-outage-or-emergency.

View the Spanish version of this press release.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-encourages-customers-to-prepare-for-hurricane-season-301840182.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy