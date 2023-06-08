Table Trac adds two more sites in Northern Nevada

48 minutes ago
MINNETONKA, Minn., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announces it has signed separate agreements to install the CasinoTrac management system at both the Comstock Casino in Carson City, Nevada and the Silver Springs Nugget Casino in Silver Springs, Nevada

The Comstock Casino is located at 3680 Goni Rd # 1, Carson City, NV 89706. All the fun and hot new games are at Comstock Casino. Complimentary beverage bar or relax while one of our friendly casino staff serves you.

The Silver Springs Nugget Casino is located at 1280 US Highway 95A North, Silver Springs, Nevada. The site provides guest a smoke-free establishment that offers restaurants, table games, live poker, keno, slots, and sports betting. more than 50 years, the casino has provided services to the residents of northern Nevada.

Both sites will be offering a new state of the art players club and new exciting ways to win and receive extra rewards are being added with the addition of the new CasinoTrac systems.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc, stated, “We are honored that both the Comstock Casino and Silver Springs Nugget Casino have selected the CasinoTrac management system. We are pleased to be increasing our presence in Northern Nevada and are confident that our suite of products will help these sites establish their new players club and grow their business.”

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino management systems. CasinoTrac is currently operating in casinos across 13 countries including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information:
Randy Gilbert
Table Trac, Inc.
952-548-8877
