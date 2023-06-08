CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that it will renew its partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) during Subaru Loves to Care® month in June. Now in its eighth consecutive year, the partnership reflects the commitment of the automaker and its nationwide network of retailers to supporting families and children impacted by blood cancer.

This June, over 600 Subaru retailers will provide warm blankets and handwritten messages of hope to patients facing cancer. Additionally, about two-thirds of the participating retailers are donating specialty patient care kits, and nearly 30% are also supporting LLS's Patient Aid Program which provides blood cancer patients with financial assistance for costs associated with treatment, such as transportation, food, housing and more. By the end of 2023, Subaru of America and its retailers across the country will have supported nearly 300,000 cancer patients. Subaru will also match donations to LLS.org during Subaru Loves to Care month from June 1-30, 2023, up to $150,000 in total. Subaru is the largest automotive donor to LLS.

"Everyone deserves the opportunity to lead a healthy life, and for those in the fight of their lives facing cancer, we want to extend our heartfelt encouragement and admiration," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, "Their courage is an inspiration to us all and together with our retailers, we're committed to showing our support with a measure of warmth and love from our Subaru family to theirs."

Every three minutes in the U.S., a new patient is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma. As the treatment and rehabilitation process can often be long and arduous, blood cancer patients can be left feeling cold, confined, and in a weakened state. Thousands of Subaru owners and retailer employees have contributed messages of hope throughout the Subaru Loves to Care initiative and are proudly continuing the tradition in 2023 to show support for their community members during an emotionally and physically challenging time in their lives.

"We're grateful for our longstanding partnership with Subaru and its retailers in support of LLS's mission to improve the quality of life for blood cancer patients and their families and invest in cutting-edge cancer research," said E. Anders Kolb, M.D., President and CEO of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. "Through Subaru's generous contributions and coordination of on-site blanket and care-kit deliveries, the company demonstrates its steadfast commitment to providing patients with support, encouragement and hope when they need it most."

To highlight Subaru Loves to Care and the support it provides to children and families, the automaker has launched a series of advertising assets including a 15-second clip, 30-second TV spot and feature video centered around a brave patient's story as he faces cancer.

Those looking to write messages of hope for patients in their community are invited to visit their local Subaru retailer. To learn more about Subaru Loves to Care, visit subaru.com/care and follow #SubaruLovestoCare on social media to see this initiative in action. To learn more about the Subaru Love Promise, visit subaru.com/love-promise.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information visit https://lls.org/lls-news-network. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

LLS is one of Fast Company's "2022 Brands That Matter." As the only cancer organization on the list, LLS stands out among brands around the world for its relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and mission impact.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

