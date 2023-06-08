Continue to Demonstrate Post Transition Improvements

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions and school communication platforms, is pleased to issue the following shareholder update letter following their Q3 FY 2023 earnings results, reported on May 22, 2023.

Dear Shareholders,

As we have mentioned previously, the last 9 months have been a transitional period for the company. We not only transitioned in our product offerings, but in our approach to market causing a temporary down shift in revenues in an already challenging economy. We feel that our 3rd quarter earnings show just how lucrative these transitions will prove to be for our company in the coming months, and year. I have summarized a few highlights from our Q3 earnings in comparison to Q2. This comparison helps us showcase the positive momentum we are seeing internally as some of the implemented changes are put into effect.

To start, revenues continue to increase quarter over quarter from ~$430K in the three months ended December 2022 to ~$657K reported for the three months ended March 2023. The most notable change in our financial reporting is in relation to our G&A expenses which decreased quarter over quarter from ~$1,5M down to ~$670K. We were able to make adjustments internally to save the ~$900K in quarterly expenses while still increasing overall sales and growing our demand even greater. This along with other non-cash related transactions is what resulted in the vast improvement to the overall net loss for the quarter, decreasing to just less than $1.5M compared to the net loss in Q2 of ~$3M. Both the steady recover of our revenue numbers, and the fast decreases that we will continue to see on our expenses show both lines trending in the right direction getting us even closer to our goal of profitability in the coming quarters.

These improvements to our statement of operations are starting to make headway on our balance sheet as well, which is indicated in our cash balance increase quarter over quarter of ~87%. With the improvements continuing, we were recently able to secure additional financing from one of our long-term supporters. This investor has been with us since we first took the company public in 2018 and continues to believe in our products and their contribution into the educational technology segment. Their recent additional investment of $1M was coupled with the option to ‘call for capital' up to an additional $500K. This investment has truly given the company the security needed to continue to target our new partners and grow sales exponentially.

The recently announced partnerships have been the biggest game changer in terms of our pipeline and sales growth. With some of the largest AV dealers now carrying the ‘G2' product line, we can see how quickly we can scale revenue with the right financial backing to keep up with the demand. We currently have a pipeline exceeding over 5M with several larger opportunities closing within the next couple of weeks, all being driven by and ran through our new channel partners.

Most of the pipeline now consist primarily of our Bell, Paging, Intercom, Clock, (BPIC) and Emergency Communication products. Yet again, showing a shift from our traditional interactive flat panel sales, into the higher margin opportunities of our G2 Communicator, BPIC and G2 Secure. We captured a good bit of elevated freight and R&D expenses in this past quarter skewing our profit margin. However, this shift will eventually help us to report a profit margin upwards of 60-70% compared to the 20-25% previously maintained when primarily selling the interactive panel products only which will be the largest contributing factor to rounding out the other changes in the statement of operations and getting us to profitability quickly.

All of these factors prove that the transition, albeit difficult, was the right one to make and will allow all of us to see a successful Galaxy in the near future.

We also understand that communication from us has been slow at times over the last few months as we hammered through the daily transitional challenges, but we ALWAYS appreciate the continued support that you have shown and continue to show. It is our belief that we are through the most difficult part of the corporate changes and challenges, and we are looking forward to the next several months as we continue to build on our partner relationships and the need for our ‘G2' technology in all schools across the US.

I look forward to providing an additional update soon and look forward to the future together.

Thank you,

Magen McGahee

CFO, Galaxy Next Generation, Inc

