Wondershare Recoverit V12 Offers A Comprehensive Data Recovery Solution with Advanced Video Recovery Features

50 minutes ago
PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare is proud to announce the release of the brand new Recoverit V12. This version comes with a range of exciting new features and enhancements for recovering lost photos, videos, documents and more, making it the go-to solution for those who love capturing content on the go.

Recoverit V12 focuses on video recovery, providing users with a reliable tool for preserving and restoring valuable video data in various scenarios, formats, and devices.

It is crucial for professional photographers and videographers to have multiple backups of their videos to ensure file security. Accidental deletion or loss of original videos is often a common issue. Recoverit V12 offers deep scanning and optimizes the recovery process for professional video files, such as MXF, MOV, and MP4. It also supports movie cameras' RAW format and scans .ari, .arx, .braw, .r3d, and other professional video formats.

In addition, this feature comes in handy especially when users need to use videos like home surveillance videos and dashcam recordings as evidence for unexpected incidents. Whether the data is lost due to automatic overwriting or the device running out of power, Recoverit V12 supports the recovery of these types of videos so that users can enjoy peace of mind.

One of the best advancements of Recoverit V12 is that it has developed more recovery scenarios, including:

  • Deep scanning support for Mac M2 chips
  • Saving recovered files into a network disk
  • Recovering file data from Mac TimeMachine
  • Enhancing NAS and Linux Recovery features with the new xfs/zfs file systems support.

"With the aim of providing users with a professional data recovery solution, Recoverit V12 expands video recovery capabilities while maintaining an easy-to-use interface and low operation costs," says Nicole Yu, the Recoverit Product Director.

To celebrate the launch of the latest version, Recoverit is hosting a series of giveaway campaigns with the topic "Reconnect with Your Photography Journey," featuring exciting photography-related prizes. Enter the campaign link before July 30th for a chance to win!

Compatibility and Pricing

Recoverit is compatible with Windows and Mac, as a desktop data recovery software that helps individuals and enterprise users recover lost data easily due to logical failures from almost all devices. It quickly resolves data loss problems caused by accidental deletion, formatting, device damage, virus attacks, unknown error codes, and more. The basic annual plan starts at $69.99. For free trials and downloads, please visit https://recoverit.wondershare.com/, or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.

Media Contact

Iris Liu
Wondershare
[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-recoverit-v12-offers-a-comprehensive-data-recovery-solution-with-advanced-video-recovery-features-301840039.html

SOURCE Wondershare

