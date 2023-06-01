Stellantis Announces Design Leadership Changes

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 1, 2023

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis_Vince_Galante_VP_JeepExteriorDesign.jpg

  • Vince Galante to head Jeep® Exterior Design
  • Ryan Nagode to lead Interior Design
  • Leandro Pinto to head Global User Experience

Stellantis today announced the following appointments within the product design office executive leadership team, effective immediately.

Vince Galante, Vice President - Jeep® Exterior Design
Vince Galante is appointed vice president of Jeep exterior design reporting to Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles. Galante will be responsible for all exterior design activities for the Jeep and Wagoneer by Jeep vehicle lineups.

Since joining the company in 2005, Galante has held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility and has been responsible for interior and exterior design, global UX, management and execution of various products and programs, including the Uconnect platform, Grand Wagoneer Concept, and the Airflow Vision Concept. Galante received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in transportation design from the College for Creative Studies and an executive MBA from Michigan State University.

During his career, Galante spent 12 years in the Jeep design studio working under former Head of Jeep Design Mark Allen, who announced his retirement from the company after 30 years.

Ryan Nagode, Vice President - Interior Design
Ryan Nagode is appointed vice president of interior design reporting to Gilles. In this position, Nagode will lead the interior design direction for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck and Wagoneer by Jeep brand vehicles, ensuring a cohesive and consistent interior design language representative of each brand and its heritage.

Since first joining the company in 2003 as a product designer, Nagode has helped to create numerous high-profile vehicles. Most recently, he led the interior design for the all-new Ram 1500 Revolution battery-electric vehicle concept and the all-new, all-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV, the first battery-electric light-duty pickup truck from Ram Truck. Nagode earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Industrial Design from the Cleveland Institute of Art.

Leandro Pinto, Vice President - Global User Experience
Leandro Pinto is appointed vice president responsible for global UX, reporting to Gilles with a matrix to Chief Design Officer Jean Pierre Ploue for the North American and European brands, respectively. Pinto will be responsible for global design development, coordination, and alignment of Stellantis' user experience and Uconnect platform.

Pinto joined Stellantis South America in 2019 leading the UX design team, eventually relocating to France in 2022 to work on regional and global programs. He earned an MBA from the Berlin School of Creative Leadership in association with Steinbeis University and has also studied at the University of Bologna in Italy, the University of Technology Sydney in Australia, and the Miami Ad School in São Paulo.

"Vince, Ryan and Leandro will bring their own unique perspective, imagination and innovation to these roles as we move toward an electrified future," said Gilles. "We're fortunate to have such proven and amazing talent inside our design office."

"I would also like to thank Mark Allen for his indelible contributions to the Jeep, Dodge and Ram Truck brands. I hope that when he looks back on his career, he feels the way we do, which is gratification for the legacy he helped to create that will be enjoyed by the world for years to come."

Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Company website: www.stellantis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna
Twitter: @StellantisNA
YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

Stellantis_RyanNagode_VP_InteriorDesign.jpg

Stellantis_Leandro_Pinto.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE17409&sd=2023-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellantis-announces-design-leadership-changes-301840263.html

SOURCE Stellantis

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE17409&Transmission_Id=202306011100PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE17409&DateId=20230601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.