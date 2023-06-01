PR Newswire

DALLAS, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Petro Victory Energy (TSXV: VRY) is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Christian Cooper as a new member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Cooper's extensive experience and expertise in the energy industry, particularly in energy and environmental infrastructure investments, make him a valuable addition to the board.

Mr. Cooper is the Founder and Managing Partner of Owl Investments, where he has successfully overseen projects and identified valuable opportunities in the energy sector. He currently serves as Managing Principal of Nest Sustainable Waste, LLC, a platform dedicated to investing in energy and environmental infrastructure, primarily focusing on the responsible handling of conventional and clean energy waste streams. Nest recently acquired the Northern Delaware Basin Landfill in New Mexico, the largest and most state-of-the-art oil and gas waste processing facility in the U.S.

Before his current role, Mr. Cooper was CEO at Oilfield Water Logistics, LLC (OWL), a pioneering company in the water midstream space that provided critical infrastructure solutions to the energy industry. Under his leadership, OWL achieved remarkable success, culminating in its acquisition by an affiliate of Instar Asset Management and subsequent sale to Pilot Water Solutions, a Berkshire Hathaway company.

Richard F. Gonzalez, CEO of Petro Victory Energy, expressed his enthusiasm regarding Mr. Cooper joining the board, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Chris Cooper as a new board member of Petro Victory Energy. His extensive knowledge of the energy industry, coupled with his remarkable achievements in energy transition and infrastructure investments, perfectly aligns with our company's strategic goals. Mr. Cooper's invaluable insights and expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to drive sustainable growth and enhance shareholder value."

Throughout his career, Mr. Cooper has demonstrated exceptional leadership and entrepreneurial acumen. He founded and served as Oilfield Water Lines' CEO, successfully selling to NGL Energy Partners in 2013. Additionally, he co-founded Eastern Partners, a real estate investment firm. Mr. Cooper began his investment career at Olympus Real Estate Partners, an affiliate fund of Dallas-based private equity firm Hicks Muse and worked as a consultant at Ernst & Young.

Mr. Cooper holds a BBA in Finance and BA in Political Science from Southern Methodist University, and he earned an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin. His deep commitment to the energy industry is evident through his involvement as a member of the Advisory Council for the McCombs School of Business Master of Science in Finance Program and the McCombs Energy Initiative. He has also served on the North Texas Advisory Board of the Trust for Public Land (tpl.org).

With Mr. Cooper's appointment, Petro Victory Energy gains an exceptional industry leader who will contribute significantly to the company's strategic vision and growth trajectory. His extensive expertise and insights will be instrumental in driving the company's mission of delivering energy security and generating long-term value for shareholders.

About Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (TSXV: VRY) is a dynamic energy company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Brazil. With a strong presence in Brazil, Petro-Victory holds a 100% operating and working interest in thirty-eight (38) licenses, covering an extensive land area of 257,604 acres across two (2) producing basins.

Driven by a commitment to delivering value to shareholders, Petro-Victory strategically invests in high-impact, low-risk assets with the potential for significant growth and returns. The company's operations are guided by disciplined practices and a relentless pursuit of operational excellence.

At Petro-Victory Energy Corp., we recognize the importance of energy security and sustainable energy practices. We are dedicated to minimizing our environmental impact while meeting the growing global demand for energy resources. Our team of industry professionals and technical experts are focused on maximizing production efficiency, optimizing asset utilization, and leveraging innovative technologies to drive operational success.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol VRY, Petro-Victory Energy Corp. provides an opportunity for investors to participate in the exciting growth potential of the Brazilian energy market while benefiting from the company's strategic approach and long-term vision.

For more information about Petro-Victory Energy Corp., please visit our website at www.petrovictoryenergy.com.

Note: This description provides an overview of Petro-Victory Energy Corp. and should not be considered a comprehensive representation of the company.

