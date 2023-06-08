Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: TFSL), (the “Company”), the holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, announced that Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC, (the “MHC”), the mutual holding company that owns 81.0% of the Company’s outstanding common stock, will hold a special meeting of its members. The meeting will include a vote on a proposal to waive the MHC’s right to receive quarterly dividends totaling up to $1.13 per share that may be declared by the Company during the 12-month period following the member vote. All dividends on the Company’s common stock are declared at the discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors. The special meeting will be held on July 11, 2023.

Federal Reserve Regulation MM, 12 C.F.R. Part 239, of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve”) require that the MHC annually solicit the vote of its members to approve the proposed dividend waivers by the MHC every 12 months. The MHC previously received the approval of its members at a July 12, 2022 meeting to waive the MHC’s right to receive quarterly dividends declared by the Company during the 12-month period ending July 12, 2023.

"When my parents started Third Federal in 1938, they did so with the mission of helping people achieve the American Dream of homeownership and financial security, and to support the communities we serve," said Chairman and CEO Marc A. Stefanski. "For 85 years, we have been unwavering in that mission – determined to help our customers succeed, and to continue to keep Third Federal strong, stable, and safe. We appreciate the overwhelming support from our members since 2014, and we are again asking them to vote FOR the dividend waiver, since we believe waiving the dividend is in the best interest of our customers, our shareholders, and the company.”

There can be no assurance that the members will approve the dividend waivers or that the Federal Reserve will not object to the waivers even if it is approved by members at the special meeting. A failure to obtain the waiver will likely result in a reduction in the dividend expected to be paid to public stockholders.

Third Federal is a leading provider of savings and mortgage products, and operates under the values of love, trust, respect, a commitment to excellence and fun. Founded in Cleveland in 1938 as a mutual association by Ben and Gerome Stefanski, Third Federal’s mission is to help people achieve the dream of home ownership and financial security. It became part of a public company in 2007. Third Federal, which lends in 25 states and the District of Columbia, is dedicated to serving consumers with competitive rates and outstanding service. Third Federal, an equal housing lender, has 21 full service branches in Northeast Ohio, four lending offices in Central and Southern Ohio, and 16 full service branches throughout Florida. As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s assets totaled $16.3 billion.

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans regarding its dividends. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. The Company's risks and uncertainties are detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management and on currently available information. The Company undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230601005816r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005816/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.