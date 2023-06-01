PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlite Ventures, Inc. dba Game Time Productions (OTC Pink: "GRNL") announced today that "New to the Street" will be featuring Game Time on several national television networks over the next 18 months. Filming of initial programs will begin next week and will be hosted by noted financial journalist Jane King.

Additionally, New to The Street will be producing and broadcasting in-depth podcast interviews for GRNL subsidiary, Game Time Media, hosted by Game Time consultant Charles Mizrahi, as well as 30-second commercials that will be shown on a variety of major cable networks and media platforms. The mass media coverage is intended to bring attention to the GRNL brands and the stories behind them.

"We look forward to working with New to the Street and reaping the benefits from the national media coverage they produce along with their top-flight production values," stated GRNL CEO Adam Pennington. "I believe getting our breaking news and messaging to the millions of households that watch Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, and Newsmax, to name just some of the outlets that will be broadcasting our content and interviews, will be valuable toward the name recognition and brand awareness we plan to build. We think the next 18 months will be loaded with exciting Game Time business developments and it's great to know that New to the Street will be maximizing our audience."

Vince Caruso from New to the Street added: "There's nothing more exciting to us than a company fully engaged in the Sports, Entertainment, and Celebrity Licensing verticals. Game Time's rapidly growing deal flow within all the professional sports leagues as well as with individual teams and star athletes is made to order for what we do. I am fully confident that we will keep GRNL and all its subsidiaries squarely in the public eye and the center of media discussion for years to come."

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological risks pertaining to the Company's business may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information future events or otherwise. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/game-time-productions-to-be-featured-on-3-major-television-networks-301840345.html

