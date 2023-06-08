Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Made4net, a portfolio company of Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), on its sale to Ingka Group, IKEA’s largest franchisee and owner of 482 IKEA stores in 31 countries. Made4net is a global leader in cloud-based warehouse management systems (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain execution software. In conjunction with the acquisition, Ingka Group will be rolling out Made4net’s software across its global footprint of IKEA stores as part of its broader retail and digital transformation and strategy. The transaction was led by Andy+Leed, Ryan+Costa, Gunnar+Shaw and Sean McGann of the Harris Williams Technology+Group.

“Warehouses and supply chain networks are undergoing rapid digital transformation, and Made4net is playing a critical role in helping organizations of all sizes execute on their fulfilment management and operational goals. As part of this transaction, Made4net will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary and support its growing, global customer base while its software will become a key component in supporting IKEA’s broader retail and digital strategy,” said Andy Leed, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“This investment represents another marquee transaction for Harris Williams within the broader supply chain and logistics technology sector,” said Ryan Costa, a director at Harris Williams. “The rising complexity of global supply chain and warehousing operations is driving strong demand for Made4net’s solutions. We expect these long-term trends to continue to drive robust investment interest from both investors and strategic buyers over the next decade.”

Made4net is a leading global provider of best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The company’s end-to-end SCExpertTM platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery, and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence. Made4net is proud to be recognized by industry experts as a global leader in warehouse management software, including the Gartner Magic Quadrant for warehouse management systems. The company is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

TSCP is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses. The company has acquired more than 200 companies in the healthcare and life science services, software and technology services, and business services and engineered products sectors and has managed more than $4.5 billion since being founded in 2000. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via complementary acquisitions.

Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) is one of 12 different groups of companies that own and operate IKEA retail under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments, and Ingka Centres. Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 482 IKEA stores in 31 countries. These IKEA stores had over 3.8 billion visits to IKEA.com and 680 million visits to IKEA stores (FY22). Ingka Group operates business under the IKEA vision – to create a better everyday life for many people by offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford it.

Harris+Williams is a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services. Clients worldwide rely on us to help unlock value in their business and turn ambitious goals into reality. We approach every engagement with boundless collaboration, pooling expertise and relationships across industries and geographies to uncover the unique story of each company. For over 30 years, our clients have trusted us to think strategically, execute precisely, and deliver premium outcomes through M&A. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

Technology is ubiquitous in today’s global economy, with most sectors and industries rapidly adopting software and data solutions as companies seek to increase competitiveness and enhance productivity. Led by seasoned and passionate professionals with strong vertical and horizontal experience, the Harris Williams Technology Group partners with both growth capital and private equity investors as well as company leaders around the globe. Our clients rely on us to navigate the ever-evolving technology M&A landscape. Our Technology+Group has deep expertise across application and vertical software as well as technology and data services.

