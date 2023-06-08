DiviTum(R) TKa Results to be Presented at ASCO

53 minutes ago
UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(

STO:BIOVIC.B, Financial)(FRA:9II, Financial) Biovica, active in cancer diagnostics, today announces that a poster with DiviTum® TKa results from the SWOG study S0226 will be presented at the the world's largest cancer conference, the annual ASCO meeting, on Sunday, June 4. The data supports the use of DiviTum TKa as a unique biomarker test that provides important clinical information about HR+ metastatic breast cancer (MBC) status.

The study compares results from the DiviTum TKa test and CA 15-3, a biomarker test currently used routinely when treating MBC. The study investigators conclude that:

  • Baseline (BL) DiviTum TKa values are highly prognostic in patients with HR+ MBC initiating first line systemic Endocrine Therapy (low BL TKa = superior prognosis)
  • Baseline CA 15-3 is not prognostic at baseline but after 3 cycles of treatment
  • High baseline TKa and high baseline CA 15-3 confer inferior prognosis
  • DiviTum TKa and CA 15-3 are complimentary biomarkers and can provide a more complete picture of disease status.

"The results confirm DiviTum TKa's ability to monitor and predict outcome in HR+ MBC, enabling more informed treatment decisions. It is very gratifying that DiviTum TKa can complement and improve today's standard methods of breast cancer monitoring, for the benefit of patients and for increased clinical use of DiviTum TKa," said Anders Rylander, CEO Biovica.

Link to study: https://meetings.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/222604
Ref. E Cobain et al, J Clin Oncol 41, 2023 (suppl 16; abstr 1076)

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO
Phone: +46-18-444 48 35
E-mail: [email protected]

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

DiviTum® TKa results to be presented at ASCO

View source version on accesswire.com:
