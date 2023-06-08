NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Otis Worldwide

We're thrilled to be expanding our EV fleet to help us meet our company goal to achieve a 50% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 2030. An added bonus, our EVs have features and technology that support our service teams, including outlets for powering and recharging tools on work sites.

Click here to learn more about our EV pilot program and our commitments to sustainability: otiselevator.co/ESGReport

