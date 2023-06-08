200+ Shades Give Back 100% To Support Equal Rights on MAC VIVA GLAM Day of Giving

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / M·A·C champions individuality and supports equal rights for all 365 days a year - and the first-ever M·A·C VIVA GLAM Day Of Giving takes decades of social activism to the next level with a 24-hour event dedicated to building awareness, promoting advocacy and raising much-needed funds that benefit grassroots organizations.

Want to support LGBTQIA+ rights this Pride Month? Put your money where your mouth is on June 9!

You have the power to support local organizations championing LGBTQIA+ rights around the globe by loading up on all your fave shades.

100% of the selling price of M·A·C VIVA GLAM products is donated to local organizations championing healthy futures and equal rights for all. The Hetrick-Martin Institute, Grassroot Soccer and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS are just a few of the M·A·C VIVA GLAM grantees that M·A·C partners with on an annual basis.

June also marks a celebration for the iconic M·A·C VIVA GLAM I, II and III Lipstick shades - and their contributions to M·A·C VIVA GLAM's success over the past 29 years.

To date, the M·A·C VIVA GLAM campaign has raised over $500,000,000 USD globally - and counting - simply by selling Lipstick.

"For many, lipstick is more than just a product," says Dominic Skinner, M·A·C Global Senior Artist, UK and Ireland. "It harnesses the power of confidence, it symbolizes an act of defiance and sometimes provides an armour to take on the world," He continues, "However, at M·A·C, lipstick is an ACTUAL life-changer. M·A·C VIVA GLAM Lipstick has been uplifting, supporting and changing people's lives since 1994. Imagine if EVERY M·A·C Lipstick was this powerful? M·A·C VIVA GLAM Day Of Giving transforms 200+ shades into M·A·C VIVA GLAM Lipstick shades - meaning every cent from every sale of every Lipstick* will be donated to organizations empowering individuals and changing lives for the better."

"Philanthropy has always been at the heart of the M·A·C brand and we are proud of the incredible strides we've made with M·A·C VIVA GLAM over the past three decades," says Aïda Moudachirous-Rébois, M·A·C Global Chief Marketing Officer. "This year's first-ever VIVA GLAM Day Of Giving offers yet another opportunity for M·A·C to support local organizations that serve as a starting point for the meaningful change that is necessary to promote and support equality for all."

*All Lipstick sales from M·A·C free-standing stores and online at www.maccosmetics.com on June 9, 2023, from 12am to 11:59pm, will be donated to non-profit organizations that support the health and rights of people of All Ages, All Races and All Genders. Exclusions include but are not limited to lip gloss, lip balm, lip palette and lip primer products.

Available:

All M·A·C free-standing locations/online, 1.800.588.0070 and www.maccosmetics.com

Global Contact:

Kristen Joyce, [email protected]

FOLLOW US @MACcosmetics

M·A·C (Make-Up Art Cosmetics) is a leading brand of professional cosmetics and part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada, over 30 years ago, the brand's popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from Makeup Artists, models, photographers and journalists around the world. M·A·C is now sold in over 130 countries/territories worldwide. Follow M·A·C on Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok and Pinterest (@MACcosmetics); become a M·A·C fan on Facebook (facebook.com/maccosmetics); follow M·A·C on Instagram (instagram.com/maccosmetics) and watch M·A·C videos on YouTube (youtube.com/maccosmetics). For a M·A·C location near you, visit maccosmetics.com.

a5fd050e-415b-4dcf-aca0-f7d99ae0bde3.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from M·A·C Cosmetics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: M·A·C Cosmetics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mac-cosmetics
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: M·A·C Cosmetics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758634/200-Shades-Give-Back-100-To-Support-Equal-Rights-on-MAC-VIVA-GLAM-Day-of-Giving

img.ashx?id=758634

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.