Fisker+Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced that it will commence volume deliveries to US customers the week of June 19.

The all-electric Fisker Ocean will start US customer deliveries the week of June 19. (Image credit: Fisker Inc.)

As of May 31, the all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme has an Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) estimated total range of 360 miles1 on standard 20-inch wheels and tires, exceeding Fisker’s previous estimates.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme has also received both an EPA Certificate of Conformity and a California Air Resources Board (CARB) Executive Order (EO), approving the Fisker Ocean Extreme for sale and delivery in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

“We are super excited to start getting Fisker Ocean SUVs into customer hands,” CEO Henrik Fisker said. “Our US customers have been exceptionally patient as we have moved through the regulatory process, but we are now ready to enter the next phase of the company’s history.”

The Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV will be available in three versions: Extreme, Ultra, and Sport, with some trims sold out in several launch markets. The Fisker Ocean also recently won the 2023 Red Dot Product Design Award for Best Electric Vehicle.

1 EPA estimated range. Actual results may vary for many reasons, including driving conditions, wheel size, state of battery charge, and how the vehicle is driven and maintained.

