DANBURY, Conn., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth year in a row, Ethan Allen’s upholstery manufacturing operation in Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico, has been named “Empresa Socialmente Responsable” (Environmentally and Socially Responsible) by the Mexican Center for Corporate Philanthropy and the Alliance for Corporate Social Responsibility.

Ethan Allen’s Silao operations have also received multiple Great Place to Work® Mexico awards. Both recognitions signify the Company’s dedication to dignity and justice for every associate and highlight Ethan Allen’s commitment to environmentally responsible manufacturing.

“We are proud to make approximately 75% of our products in our North American workshops,” stated Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO. “Our policy and a source of pride for us is how we treat all of our associates around the world with dignity and respect.”

In addition to ensuring uniform environmental and safety standards across all North American facilities, Ethan Allen provides transportation to and from work as well as healthy meals for all its Silao associates. An on-site medical clinic provides care for associates in addition to dispensing vaccines and over-the-counter medications.

“When you invest in people their pride shines through in their work,” concluded Mr. Kathwari.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN​
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (: ETD) is a leading interior design company, manufacturer, and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company is a global luxury home fashion brand that is vertically integrated from product design through home delivery, which offers its customers stylish product offerings, artisanal quality, and personalized service. The Company provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of home furnishings through a retail network of design centers located throughout the United States and abroad, as well as online at ethanallen.com. Ethan Allen owns and operates ten manufacturing facilities in the United States, Mexico, and Honduras, including one sawmill, one rough mill and a lumberyard. Approximately 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American facilities.

For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

