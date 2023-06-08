Marsh McLennan Agency, a subsidiary of Marsh, today announced the acquisition of SOLV Risk Solutions, LLC, a leading independent agency based in Austin, Texas. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2016, SOLV provides risk management advisory services to businesses, family offices, and private equity firms across the country. Frank Barbella, Advisor, and a team of four SOLV employees will join Marsh McLennan Agency and work out of the Houston and Austin offices.

“SOLV was founded upon an entrepreneurially driven mission to bring clients innovative strategies to risk management,” commented Matt Stadler, CEO of Marsh McLennan Agency’s Southwest region. “This commitment to client-service and data-driven insights will be a great asset to our customers, and we look forward to welcoming the SOLV team to Marsh McLennan Agency.”

Mr. Barbella added: “Our team takes a methodical and holistic approach to understanding clients’ businesses and provides a bespoke analysis of their risk profile. Joining Marsh McLennan Agency will give our colleagues the opportunity to deliver even more powerful risk management strategies for clients.”

