PITTSBURGH, PA, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Innovative Designs, Inc. ( IVDN) is pleased to report that the company has just received significant new orders for its Insultex House Wrap® insulation from two separate customers in the Midwest region of the US. These orders are being processed and shipped at the present time.



One order was from Lindus Construction, Inc. in Wisconsin, which has been installing our Insultex® House Wrap on their clients’ homes for many years. Lindus Construction understands the great advantages of Insultex® House Wrap over other home insulation options and offers a strong endorsement of our product on their own website here: https://lindusconstruction.com/blog/insultex-house-wrap-future-home-weatherization/

The second order was from a repeat customer in Minnesota which is a manufacturer of modular homes. This is another excellent application of Insultex® House Wrap for superior energy savings and other high value benefits to enhance the long term value of the homes where it is installed. Better insulation means lower energy bills, better home protection from the elements and also a reduction in carbon output from energy suppliers for a better environment.

Insultex® House Wrap delivers an unmatched R-6 rating because of our unique and patented vacuum cell structure design. No other product on the market today offers a vacuum cell structure. It has been proven that a vacuum is the best insulation and Insultex® incorporates countless vacuum evacuated cells. Insultex® consists of a three-dimensional network of evacuated cells resulting in the creation and enforcement of a thermal energy tortuous path within the Insultex® that delivers energy saving results far superior to competitive products.

Innovative Designs Inc. CEO, Joseph Riccelli, commented, “We are very glad to see the latest repeat orders coming in from our good customers who understand and appreciate the unequalled performance of Insultex House Wrap®. The homes being equipped with our state-of-the-art insulation technology will enjoy far superior energy savings as well as a moisture barrier and other key benefits which will add greatly to their own value. We welcome more home builders and re-modelers to come to us for Insultex House Wrap® so that they can start incorporating the game changing advantages of this unique product into their work as well.”



About Innovative Designs Inc.

Innovative Designs, Inc. manufactures the Insultex® House Wrap and Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. Patented INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit http://www.idigear.com or http://www.insultexhousewrap.com .



Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov .



CONTACT:

Joseph Riccelli

412-799-0350

[email protected]