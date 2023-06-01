PR Newswire

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company will be hosting its Annual Shareholder Meeting (ASM) on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time (ET). Shareholders and other interested parties are invited to participate in person or via webcast. Following the formal portion of the meeting, Vuzix CEO and President Paul Travers and other members of senior management will give a corporate presentation.

Event: 2023 Vuzix Annual Shareholder Meeting



Location: Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586



Date: June 15, 2023



Time: 10:30 AM Eastern Time (ET)



Webcast: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VUZI2023

For planning purposes, the Company requests those intending to attend the ASM in person preregister with Ed McGregor at [email protected]. Doors will open at 9:30 AM (ET) that morning and a light breakfast will be available prior to the start of the meeting. At this event, Vuzix will also be providing product demos, as well as a tour of the Company's facilities.

As a reminder, those participating via the webcast who wish to vote their shares or participate in the Q&A session must sign into the webcast as shareholders using their control number on their voting ballot.

For shareholders who are unable to attend the ASM or view the live webcast, the Company will provide a link to a recording of the webcast on its website at http://ir.vuzix.com/.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 300 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2023 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; Oxford, UK; Munich, Germany; and Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

