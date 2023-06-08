East West Bank Sponsors Top Ranked Golfer Rose Zhang As She Turns Pro

East West Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East+West+Bank, today reaffirmed its support of exceptional Asian American athletes by announcing its continued sponsorship of world-class golfer Rose Zhang as she begins her professional career. This announcement follows the bank’s prior+sponsorship of Zhang during her career as a top amateur golfer.

"Rose is the embodiment of talent, determination, and excellence in the sport of golf and in her community,” said Dominic+Ng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of East West Bank. “We are thrilled to support Rose as she steps into her professional career, continuing to break boundaries and serve as a role model for Asian Americans in the athletic arena.”

Since its founding in 1973, East West Bank has served as the financial and cultural bridge between East and West, empowering customers to reach further and achieve their goals. By sponsoring Zhang as she transitions from amateur to professional golf, East West Bank continues its strong tradition of supporting outstanding Asian American athletes, encouraging those aspiring to achieve significant milestones in their respective fields. Previous sponsorships include work with notable sports celebrities such as elite athlete Michelle Kwan, the most decorated figure skater in U.S. history.

“Transitioning to my professional career with the unwavering support of Dominic Ng and the East West Bank team is an absolute honor,” said Zhang. “Being able to represent the Asian American community and a company that has helped people build better lives for themselves is meaningful and inspiring to me.”

While at Stanford, Zhang surpassed the number of wins Tiger Woods achieved as a Stanford University golfer when she became the first woman to win back-to-back NCAA Division I Individual championship titles. Prior to turning pro, Zhang held the all-time record for most consecutive weeks as the world’s top-ranked amateur, winning three victories that include the 2020 U.S. Women’s Amateur championship, the 2021 U.S. Girls’ championship, and most recently the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur championship.

"Growing up in Southern California, I was lucky to be part of the diverse community East West serves, and this experience has been instrumental in defining who I am as a golfer and as an individual,” added Zhang. “I encourage other young Asian American athletes to embrace their unique backgrounds, and to remember that the sky's the limit.”

Zhang is making her highly anticipated professional debut this week at the Mizuho Americas Open, marking the commencement of a promising new chapter in her golfing career with the support of East West Bank. For more information, please contact [email protected]

About East West Bank

East West provides financial services that help customers reach further and connect to new opportunities. East West Bancorp, Inc. is a public company (Nasdaq: “EWBC”) with total assets of $67.2 billion. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California, and operates over 120 locations in the United States and Asia. The Bank’s markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington. For more information on East West, visit www.eastwestbank.com.

