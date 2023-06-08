Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) in partnership with Feeding America®, is bringing together its employees, advisors and clients to make a collective impact in the mission to end hunger. As part of the company’s twice-annual National Days of Service, Ameriprise volunteers will pack meal kits, stock shelves, sort food and host virtual food drives to support the nearly 34 million people in America – including nine million children – experiencing hunger.

“As the calendar turns to June, children across the country look forward to a break from school and their routines,” said Brian Pietsch, head of community relations at Ameriprise. “For the families who count on school meals, summer can mean three long months of worrying about whether they’ll have enough to eat. For nearly a decade, we’ve hosted volunteer events in June to help ease the pressure families face as school winds down. Our employees, advisors and clients are fiercely committed to their communities and when they rally around a common purpose, the impact is incredible.”

“We’ve done the research and have found that hunger touches every singlecommunity across the country,” said Lauren Biedron, senior vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “We are grateful to organizations like Ameriprise that have been long-time supporters of hunger relief. They are helping us build the foundation to make our vision – an America without hunger – a reality.”

Ameriprise Gives Nearly $2 Million in Grants to Nonprofits

In conjunction with its National Days of Service, Ameriprise announced nearly $2 million in grants to 97 nonprofits across the country. The company awards grants twice annually to nonprofits focused on providing essentials to families, creating vibrant communities and engaging Ameriprise volunteers.

Recent grant recipients include:

Summit Academy OIC in Minneapolis, Minn.

Summit Academy OIC is an accredited nonprofit Career and Technical Education Institute. Their programs provide low-income individuals with access to STEM concepts, hands-on job training and employment opportunities. Program participants are empowered to increase their earning potential and become contributing citizens in their communities, as well as economic drivers of the state.

Minnesota Orchestral Association in Minneapolis, Minn.

Since 1903, the Minnesota Orchestra has engaged and enriched the community. Offering 175 concerts each year, the ensemble reaches 250,000 people live and nearly 3 million others watch or listen to concerts on the radio, television, streaming platforms and the Minnesota Orchestra’s website. The 2023-24 season debuts music director Thomas Søndergård, who continues the 100-year tradition of Young People’s Concerts for students. Ameriprise is a proud sponsor of this program, which annually serves more than 30,000 students from schools throughout the region, often providing their first encounter with a professional classical music performance.

Greater Boston Food Bank

The Greater Boston Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief organization in New England and one of the biggest food banks in the country. As the food bank for Eastern Massachusetts, they feed people in 190 towns across the region, distributing the equivalent of nearly 90 million meals through a network of 600 dedicated food distribution partners and programs.

Neighborhood Housing Services of Queens CDC, Inc. in Woodside, N.Y.

Neighborhood Housing Services of Queens collaborates with the government, local businesses and residents to help low-to-moderate income families continue to live in Queens by sustainably achieving or preserving homeownership. Their BA:LANCE Financial Education and Workforce program creates a path to financial stability by educating participants on the importance of financial knowledge. Last year, theycounseled more than 2,700 neighborsabout homeownership, budgeting, credit repair, foreclosure prevention, home rehab, rental assistance and workforce development.

