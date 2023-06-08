Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises DZS Inc. ( DZSI) ("DZS") investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into whether DZS issued false and misleading statements to investors.

On June 1, 2023, DZS disclosed the need to restate its prior financial statements, “for the first quarter of 2023, which ended March 31, 2023. The restatement relates to timing of revenue recognition with respect to two customer projects. The value of the revenue to be restated is approximately $15 million, of which the company anticipates the majority will be recognized during the second and third quarters of 2023.”

On this news the Company’s shares fell over 30% during intraday trading on June 1, 2023.

