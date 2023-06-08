Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI, Financial), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced that the Pitney Bowes Board of Directors has elected Mary J. Steele Guilfoile as Non-Executive Chair of the Board, effective immediately.

“Mary has been a valuable member of the Pitney Bowes Board of Directors since 2018,” said Marc B. Lautenbach, President and CEO, Pitney Bowes. “She has the knowledge, expertise, passion, and leadership skills to work with our Board and continue to provide operational and industry insights to all our management teams and stakeholders around the world.

“It is both an honor and privilege to take on this role of this iconic Company,” said Mary J. Guilfoile. “I am looking forward to continuing to work closely with Marc and the other members of the Board and management team as we grow Pitney Bowes and unlock value for our shareholders.”

Ms. Guilfoile is the Chair of MG Advisors, Inc., a privately-owned financial services merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services firm. Her professional history includes 25 years in and around Wall Street in executive management and strategic planning positions at JP Morgan Chase and its predecessor companies, Chase Manhattan Corporation and Chemical Banking Corporation. Prior to her most recent tenure with JPMorgan, Ms. Guilfoile spent five years with the private investment and merger and acquisition advisory firm, The Beacon Group. She has maintained her CPA license throughout her career.

Ms. Guilfoile currently serves on the boards of The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW), and DUFRY AG. She serves as a Trustee Associate for Boston College.

Ms. Guilfoile received her BS in Accounting (summa cum laude) from Boston College Carroll School of Management in 1976 and her MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business in 1984.

