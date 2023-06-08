Freedom Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FRHC), a diversified multi-national financial services firm announced today that management is scheduled to participate in the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California on June 6-8, 2023. LD Micro is focused on showcasing the next generation of great companies.

Management will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event and is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 7 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET. Interested parties are invited to register to watch the presentation virtually here: https%3A%2F%2Fldinv13.sequireevents.com.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), a Nevada corporation, is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial securities brokerage, investment research, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services, mortgages, insurance, and consumer banking through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the name of Freedom Finance in Europe and Central Asia. Through its subsidiaries, Freedom Holding Corp. employs more than 2,900 people and is a professional participant in the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, the Astana International Exchange, the Republican Stock Exchange of Tashkent, and the Uzbek Republican Currency Exchange and is a member of the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Freedom Holding Corp. has its principal executive offices in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and has a presence in 14 countries, including Kazakhstan, Cyprus, the United States, Uzbekistan, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Freedom Holding Corp.'s common stock is registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is traded in the United States on the Nasdaq Capital Market, operated by Nasdaq, Inc.

To learn more about Freedom Holding Corp., visit www.freedomholdingcorp.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact [email protected].

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.

