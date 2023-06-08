MALVERN, Pa., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPG Force Sensors, a Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (: VPG) company, announced the launch of vLite™ technology, a groundbreaking innovation that reimagines load cell construction. Designed to meet a need for a lighter-weight alternative to standard load cells in the indoor legal-for-trade (LFT) market, this breakthrough design reduces load cell weight by approximately 50%, while maintaining the same best-in-class quality, accuracy and reliability of VPG Force Sensors' family of load cells. The combination of reduced weight and high performance of vLite enables machine manufacturers to better address the specifications of portable applications.



There are several vLite off-the-shelf load cell models currently available, which are exchangeable with equivalent load cells. Additionally, vLite technology can be implemented in customized designs.

vLite models are ideal for legal-for-trade retail applications like supermarket checkout scales, back-office scales, and postal scales; medical applications such as fluid weighing and monitoring, hospital beds, incubators for premature babies, and infant scales; and packaging, bottling, and filling machines. They offer renowned VPG quality and a 2-year warranty, minimizing production risks.

About VPG Force Sensors

VPG Force Sensors provides advanced force measurement sensors and solutions to deliver optimal performance and empower tomorrow’s innovations. The company also markets its products under the brand names: Tedea Huntleigh, Sensortronics, Revere Transducers, and Celtron.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. ( VPG, Financial) is a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

