TechTarget%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announced that it will be presenting a case study with SolarWinds live at Forrester B2B Summit – “From Click to Close: Optimize Revenue with Intent”. Led by Mary Beth Labuda, Global Head of Digital Tech and Performance Marketing, SolarWinds and John Steinert, Chief Marketing Officer, TechTarget, this session profiles how SolarWinds is maximizing revenue creation leveraging intent data and how they are driving stronger outcomes with TechTarget’s support. Attendees will learn how SolarWinds builds marketing capabilities for the future while maintaining current velocity by refining its ICPs across a complex solution set, capitalizing on omnichannel orchestration, driving go-to-market team alignment and more. The Case Study will be live on Monday, June 5, at 2:50pm CT in Hilton Salon K at the Austin Convention Center.

“Many enterprise technology companies struggle with sourcing the right intent data for their objectives and then fully activating it to maximize the value that’s there for their company,” said John Steinert, Chief Marketing Officer, TechTarget. “We’re excited to present this Case Study with SolarWinds at Forrester B2B Summit. By helping technology marketing and sales practitioners learn from one of their peers, more tech companies will understand the critical contextual connections between the audiences they seek and the data that comes directly from very granular decision support content. This session will help more teams successfully take advantage of the unique value available from prospect-level intent data at multiple points within their own GTM.”

Learn more about the Case Study session here.

TechTarget+was+recently+named+a+Leader+in+The+Forrester+Wave%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E%3A+B2B+Intent+Providers+Q2+2023. Its proprietary purchase intent data is uniquely powerful because of how it is made and how it is delivered to B2B tech marketers and sales professionals. The actionable insights within the TechTarget Priority Engine intent platform are available because of the depth of original decision-support content spanning thousands of unique IT topics across TechTarget’s network of 150 enterprise technology-specific websites. Because our content is built to aid decision making during buyer's journeys, our data enables clients to precisely target and engage our audience of active buyers in the most relevant context possible.

The Forrester B2B Summit is the go-to event that professionals trust to deliver the information and insight they need to make bolder, smarter decisions and is being held in-person June 5–7 in Austin, Texas as well as virtually. TechTarget will be meeting with customers and prospects at booth #416 in the Event Marketplace. To understand how to connect with us at the event, click+here.

