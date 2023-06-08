Causeway Capital Commentary: Spotlight on International Small Caps

Why we believe international small cap equities are overlooked, underinvested and ripe for active management

  • We shine a spotlight on this overlooked, underinvested asset class.
International small cap equities typically command a premium for attractive growth and momentum qualities, but current valuation multiples are often at parity with large-cap peers. To us, these valuations make an asset class already ripe for active management especially attractive.

Here, we shine a spotlight on this overlooked, underinvested asset class via two recent appearances featuring Causeway International Small Cap portfolio manager Ryan Myers.

Watch Uncut Gems, a presentation on International Small Cap equities from our recent Causeway Convergence client conference. This was our guests’ highest-rated presentation across the two-day program.

Listen to Ryan’s interview on podcast Investing the Templeton Way. Listen below or visit the episode webpage for links to the interview on popular podcast platforms.

This market commentary expresses Causeway’s views as of May 2023 and should not be relied on as research or investment advice regarding any stock. These views and any portfolio holdings and characteristics are subject to change. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. Forecasts are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time, and Causeway undertakes no duty to update any such forecasts. Information and data presented has been developed internally and/or obtained from sources believed to be reliable; however, Causeway does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, or completeness of such information. Our investment portfolios may or may not hold the securities mentioned, and the securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended for client accounts. The reader should not assume that an investment in the securities identified was or will be profitable. For performance in the strategy, see https://www.causewaycap.com/strategy/international-small-cap-strategy/.

International investing may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuations in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from economic or political instability in other nations. Please see https://www.causewaycap.com/wp-content/uploads/Risk-Disclosures-1.pdf for additional information on the risks of investing using Causeway’s strategies.

