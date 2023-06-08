International small cap equities typically command a premium for attractive growth and momentum qualities, but current valuation multiples are often at parity with large-cap peers. To us, these valuations make an asset class already ripe for active management especially attractive.

Here, we shine a spotlight on this overlooked, underinvested asset class via two recent appearances featuring Causeway International Small Cap portfolio manager Ryan Myers.

Watch Uncut Gems, a presentation on International Small Cap equities from our recent Causeway Convergence client conference. This was our guests’ highest-rated presentation across the two-day program.

Listen to Ryan’s interview on podcast Investing the Templeton Way. Listen below or visit the episode webpage for links to the interview on popular podcast platforms.

