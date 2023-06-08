FOX News Channel (FNC) will debut a new weekend primetime lineup beginning Saturday, June 3, announced Megan Albano, Senior Vice President of The Five & Weekend Programming. The Big Saturday/Sunday Show will become The Big Weekend Show, airing at 7 PM/ET on Saturdays and Sundays while FOX News Saturday Night willpremiere at 10 PM/ET.Additionally, The Next Revolution will end its 9 PM/ET Sunday run, as Steve Hilton steps back from hosting a weekly show to focus on his new California non-partisan policy organization launching next week. Hilton will remain a contributor across all FOX News Media platforms while Trey Gowdy’s Sunday Night in America will move to 9PM/ET.

In making the announcement, Albano said, “We are excited to launch a new dynamic weekend line-up that will further solidify our position as the number one cable news network for more than two decades. We thank Steve Hilton for his show’s contributions and look forward to continuing to feature his valuable insights across our daytime and primetime programming.”

Starting this Saturday, FNC’s weekend primetime lineup will commence at 7 PM/ET with The Big Weekend Show. Previously known as The Big Saturday Show and The Big Sunday Show, the program features a rotation of network hosts and contributors discussing the news of the day. Formerly airing at 5 PM/ET, that timeslot will now feature encore presentations of The Five & Fox News Saturday Night followed by The FOX Report with Jon Scott, which will remain at 6 PM/ET on weekends.

FNC’s powerful weekend primetime lineup will continue at 8 PM/ET on Saturdays with Brian Kilmeade’s One Nation followed by Lawrence Jones Cross Country at 9 PM/ET. Since each program’s launch last year, Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones have dominated the cable news competition in viewership in their respective hours. At 10 PM/ET, FNC will debut FOX News Saturday Night, a new program featuring a rotating lineup of FNC personalities offering a lighter take on the news of the week.

Sunday evenings will again kickoff with The Big Weekend Show at 7 PM/ET, followed by Life, Liberty & Levin with Mark Levin at 8 PM/ET, and Trey Gowdy’s Sunday Night in America, which will move to 9 PM/ET (previously aired at 7 PM/ET). Since its debut in 2018, Life, Liberty and Levin has regularly been the top-rated weekend program in cable news, notching number one in the timeslot during the month of April with 1.6 million viewers. Gowdy has also dominated his hour since launching the program in 2021, averaging 1.3 million viewers. At 10 PM/ET, FNC will continue to feature topical specials.

Below is the new weekend primetime line-up effective June 3:

Saturdays

7-8 PM/ET – The Big Weekend Show

8-9PM/ET – One Nation with Brian Kilmeade

9-10PM/ET – Lawrence Jones Cross Country

10-11PM/ET – Fox News Saturday Night

Sundays

7-8PM/ET – The Big Weekend Show

8-9PM/ET – Life, Liberty & Levin

9-10PM/ET – Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy

10-11PM/ET – rotating topical specials

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service and has been the number one network in basic cable for the last seven years and the most-watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, currently attracting nearly 50% of the cable news viewing audience according to Nielsen Media Research. Notably, Nielsen/MRI Fusion has consistently shown FNC to be the network of choice for more Democrat and Independent viewers, with the most politically diverse audience in cable news. Additionally, a 2021 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index report stated FOX News leads the news industry in both brand loyalty, engagement, and expectations while a 2022 Brand Keys poll showed FNC dominating morning and evening news in customer loyalty engagement. Owned by Fox Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 80 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top 10 programs in the genre.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601006013/en/