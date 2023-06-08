MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / FedEx Corp. ( NYSE:FDX, Financial) partnered with legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz on an iconic storytelling series to celebrate the company's 50th birthday on April 17. Named Driving Passions, this collection incorporates the power and possibilities of FedEx by showcasing three small businesses that represent the startups, innovators, and legends in the making-individuals and teams intrinsically connected by the innovative FedEx spirit bridging now and the next 50 years. The collection will be available on FedEx.com and on display at the Memphis International Airport.

"This campaign is an opportunity to celebrate our customers-the entrepreneurs and visionaries of tomorrow," explained FedEx Chief Customer Officer, Brie Carere. "These three FedEx small business customers were chosen to be photographed to serve as a direct reflection of the modern FedEx brand- inclusive, innovative, and intelligent."

Driving Passions portrait series tells the story of how the visionary founder of FedEx, Frederick W. Smith, brings the support and dream of entrepreneurship to small businesses full circle.

Unlimited Tomorrow was founded by Easton LaChappelle, a millennial inventor who wanted to create affordable prosthetic limbs using 3D printing technology. With his team of engineers, LaChappelle is changing lives by providing customizable prosthetics that are both personalized and functional.

Terra Beauty Bars is co-founded by three Brazilian-American sisters, one a U.S. Army Veteran, and their mother. The women cultivated their combined skills and heritage as building blocks for a small business success story. Terra provides award-winning products that are good for you, sustainably made, cruelty-free, plant-based, and always crafted with a dash of family love.

Ginjan Bros. is a beverage company founded by two brothers who wanted to share the taste of their African heritage with the world. Their signature drink, ginjan, is made from a blend of ginger, pineapple, and hibiscus, and enjoyed by people of all ages.

"Every day, these entrepreneurs break barriers and change lives with their innovative ideas, commitment to their customers, and products," added Carere. "These photographs capture their essence in a way that is both authentic and inspiring."

Lifting up customers has been the company's top priority over the past 50 years, and it will continue to remain front and center as FedEx moves into the next 50.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/758669/FedEx-Collaborates-with-Annie-Leibovitz-to-Spotlight-and-Elevate-Small-Business-Customers



