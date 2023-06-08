As 3.0 University Place nears completion, interest in the first floor retail space is gaining momentum following Fulton Bank’s decision to lease 2,250 sq. ft. in the life sciences showcase building.

“Fulton Bank is one of the premier community banking organizations in the Mid-Atlantic region and their decision to join us at 3.0 is already attracting other retail partners,” said Scott Mazo, developer for 3.0 University Place and CEO of University Place Associates. “We are in the enviable position of selecting from a pool of outstanding retail partners to complete the retail fit-out. These discussions are moving quickly and we expect to have announcements regarding additional tenants in the near future.”

“Our objective from the start was to build the most technologically and sustainably advanced life sciences campus in the country,” said Anthony Maher, President of University Place Associates. “We have a prime University City location in one of the hottest life sciences markets in the country and we are on track to achieve LEED and WELL Platinum certifications to create the healthiest lab, office and retail space in the United States.”

“We’re excited to be opening another financial center here in Philadelphia, which will allow us to engage with the local community in this vibrant neighborhood,” said Curt Myers, Fulton Financial Corporation Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This is an important part of our strategic growth plan and we are delighted to partner with University Place Associates on this project.”

“As we look for locations to expand, proximity to both commercial and residential areas is a top priority,” said Terry Cain, Senior Vice President, Corporate Real Estate at Fulton Bank. “3.0 University Place provides a location that is close to the University City and West Philadelphia communities in a world-class lab and office space.”

“With every Fulton Bank project, we try to take advantage of the unique features the building has to offer and integrate them into the design of the new space.” said Rosemary Espanol, president of IEI Group, a local architecture and design firm that has been working with Fulton Bank on its financial center fit-outs for the last 15 years. At 3.0 University Place, the inclusion of LEED principles presented the opportunity for 17-foot-high glazing and an angled ceiling at the entrance to flood the teller area with natural light and enhance the banking experience.

“We’re excited that our project is nearing completion, thanks to our amazing partners, including the McDonald Dale Strategic Alliance [a partnership of building and construction management companies and contractors] and The Sheward Partnership, our building designer, " said Mazo. “They have played a major role in keeping this project on schedule along with many other suppliers and their teams.”

About University Place Associates

University Place Associates [UPA] is Philadelphia's leading sustainable and socially conscious commercial real estate development firm. Based and focused in the University City area of Philadelphia, UPA is dedicated to creating the finest quality, state-of-the-art, healthiest commercial developments in a socially conscious and environmentally responsible way. UPA also seeks to engage and intersect with the surrounding residential communities, startup businesses, schools, and universities, to create local jobs, and attract organizations hungry for innovation and talent. For more information, please visit www.upaphila.com and follow %40upaphila on Twitter and UniversityPlaceAssociates on Facebook.

About 3.0 University Place:

University Place Associates (UPA), along with partners Silverstein Properties and Cantor Fitzgerald have activated an ecosystem of innovation in 2023. 3.0 University Place, a 250,000 sq. ft. epicenter for life sciences, delivers in March of 2023 and will be elevating possibilities within Philadelphia and, ultimately, the world with its state-of-the-art laboratory space, GMP facilities, vivarium capabilities, and Market Street retail opportunities. A benefit for cell/gene therapy, critical cure research, re-imagined lab infrastructure, and optimum health for all tenants. 3.0 is the first life science building in the United States to achieve the highest LEED® and WELL® Platinum certifications and is creating a community with health and wellness in-mind. For more information, please visit www.universityplacephl.com and follow %40universityplphl on Twitter and UniversityPlacePHL on Facebook.

About Fulton Bank, N.A.

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Bank is a premier community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. As a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, a $27 billion financial services holding company, Fulton Bank offers a broad array of products and services at more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. At Fulton Bank, we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,300 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton+Forward%26reg%3B initiative, we’re helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at www.FultonBank.com Fulton Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

