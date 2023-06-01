Aethlon Medical to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2023

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to diagnose and treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases, today announced that Guy Cipriani, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer, and James Frakes, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 1:30 PM PT.

Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors at this conference being held June 6-8, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. To schedule a meeting with management outside of the conference, contact Susan Noonan at [email protected].

Interested parties can register to watch the presentation virtually here.

To register to attend the LD Micro conference, please contact [email protected].

About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®

Aethlon Medical is a medical therapeutic company focused on developing the Hemopurifier, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic device which is designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses and harmful exosomes from blood utilizing its proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where exosomes may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases.

The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

Additional information can be found at www.AethlonMedical.com.

Company Contact:
Jim Frakes
Chief Financial Officer
Aethlon Medical, Inc.
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Susan Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC
[email protected]
917-513-5303

favicon.png?sn=LA17702&sd=2023-06-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aethlon-medical-to-present-at-the-13th-annual-ld-micro-invitational-301840647.html

